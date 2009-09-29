Many already second-guessing the moves of three new coaches

Mangini, Haley and Morris didn't get the jobs they have because things were good to start with. Kansas City, Cleveland and Tampa Bay were a combined 15-33 last season (the Buccaneers contributed nine of those wins). Figuring out how to be competitive while laying a foundation for the future is a tricky balance -- one not made easier by raised expectations thanks to the immediate turnarounds in Atlanta and Miami last season. Both the Falcons and Dolphins made it to the playoffs last year after going a combined 5-27 in 2007.