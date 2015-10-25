Manuel's worst four minutes sinks Bills

It unfolded in brutal fashion. Trailing 7-3 with 12:21 left in the second quarter, Manuel lost the ball on an Aaron Colvin sack that saw pass rusher Chris Clemons scoop up the pigskin and roll into the end zone. On the next possession -- just seven seconds later -- Manuel launched a dangerous pass into the hands of Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith for a 26-yard pick six. One possession later, Manuel fired the ball into the arms of linebacker Paul Posluszny, setting up a quick three-play, 36-yard Jaguars scoring drive capped by T.J. Yeldon 28-yard touchdown run.