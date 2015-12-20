Around the NFL

Manning not healthy enough to be in backup role

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 02:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Peyton Manning isn't healthy enough to be considered for a backup role at this point, but if he is good enough to return this season don't expect to see him holding a clipboard.

Manning's injury continues to keep him sidelined, but even if he gets healthy prior the the end of the season, the veteran wants to start, not backup Brock Osweiler.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's GameDay Morning on a "uncomfortable and difficult situation in Denver," when it comes to the quarterback.

"It is a trying time for Peyton Manning, who has always been a starter his entire career," Rapoport said. "It does not sound like he is inclined to be Brock Osweiler's backup. That is one issue and one I'm told he's pretty serious about."

Given Manning's pedigree and place in the record books, it's not difficult to imagine that he doesn't want to be a caddie for an up-and-coming quarterback.

John Elway immediately denied any insinuation that Manning has said he wouldn't be a backup.

Beyond Manning's pride, the more pressing issue is his health.

The quarterback isn't healthy enough to get reps in practice to even be considered as a backup at this stage.

"He had a setback this week, did not practice Friday, which, of course, officially is the reason he is not Osweiler's backup," Rapoport said. "But from what I am told he didn't do very much in practice at all, really just took individual reps, didn't do anything with team. Until he gets real backup reps, even maybe starter reps, we are not going to see him on the field, which does not bode well for his Week 16 availability regardless of how Osweiler plays."

There was some thought entering this week that if Osweiler didn't play well and the Broncos lost their second straight game, Denver could turn back to Manning to close out the season.

Given what Rapoport reported, Mannings inability to practice and the fact that Archie Manning revealed this week that Peyton's been dealing with the injury for months, it sounds unlikely we'll see Manning again for the regular season.

Would the Broncos then turn to a 39-year-old quarterback who has sat more than a month and isn't ideal for the coach's offense to try and make a postseason run? It seems implausible.

Barring some turnaround in health, it's possible we've seen the last of Peyton Manning on the Broncos' sidelines. Both sides could decide it's best to divorce in the offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following loss to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White carted off field with hip injury in loss to Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette to start vs. Rams

When Tom Brady takes the field Sunday for his first game ever played in Los Angeles, he'll be leaning on L.A. Lenny out of the backfield.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson missed most practices all week due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable vs. Detroit, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens QB is expected to play. 
news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW