Manning is leading vote-getter for 2011 Pro Bowl

Teams to be announced on Pro Bowl Selection
Show on Dec. 28 on NFL Network
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, with 496,658 votes, leads all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2011 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced Tuesday. 2011 Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl through Monday, Dec. 20. For the first time, fans may vote on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/NFL and clicking on the "Pro Bowl" tab.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (405,292 votes) leads all NFC players and ranks second overall, while Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (400,921 votes), New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (368,469 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (343,177 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.
Balloting will conclude on Monday, Dec. 20 following Monday Night Football (Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET). The teams will be announced at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 28 on a special NFL Total Access 2011 Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.
The 2011 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011 and televised live on FOX at 7 p.m. ET at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 22-23.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.