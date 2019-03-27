Around the NFL

Manning calls OBJ most gifted athlete he's played with

Published: Mar 27, 2019 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Quarterback Eli Manning is left to pick up the pieces in the wake of the New York Giants shipping off wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a stunning trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Manning hasn't publicly addressed the trade, but he provided an opinion Wednesday while participating as a panel member for the NYIT Center for Sports Medicine/Head Injury Association discussion on head injury awareness.

According to Newsday, emcee Max Gomez asked Manning to name the most gifted athlete the quarterback has ever played with.

The signal-caller's response shouldn't surprise.

"Probably Odell," Manning said, via Neil Best of Newsday. "Yeah, yeah, he's gifted. He's very gifted."

Manning knows first-hand about Beckham's skills, of course.

During five seasons in New York and with Manning under center, Beckham totaled 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. The wide receiver produced four 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-16).

The chemistry between Manning and Beckham also extended to the dance floor, as the two put on a memorable recreation of the final scene from Dirty Dancing during a Super Bowl LII commercial.

But unlike the movie or even the dance, there isn't a happy ending to this real-life story.

Beckham now takes his gifts to Cleveland, while Manning enters the final year of his contract facing the unknown on his future and with questions surrounding who picks up the slack in the passing game in Beckham's absence.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) could play in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

After suffering an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr has a chance to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expect to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.