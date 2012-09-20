Manning, Brown lead Giants' rout of Panthers

Published: Sep 20, 2012 at 04:41 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Eli Manning didn't need a big comeback Thursday night, not with Andre Brown running for a career-high 113 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants' 36-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Brown got the start in place of Ahmad Bradshaw, who sat out with a neck injury. Ramses Barden caught nine passes for a career-high 138 yards in his first NFL start.

Manning completed 27 of 35 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

The defending Super Bowl champion Giants (2-1) were without three starters, but it hardly mattered. New York dominated the first half, scoring on its first four possessions to take a 20-0 halftime lead and outgaining Carolina 303-125.

Cam Newton struggled all night and was pressured into three interceptions. The Panthers (1-2) had five turnovers, including two by returner Joe Adams.

