Manning, Benson voted FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week

Published: Oct 12, 2009 at 01:18 PM

Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts and running back Cedric Benson of the Cincinnati Bengals are the the FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week for games played on Oct. 11-12.

Manning completed 36 of 44 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Colts' 31-9 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Benson rushed 27 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 17-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Manning and Benson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Matt Hasselbeck of the Seattle Seahawks and Kyle Orton of the Denver Broncos and running backs Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants and Michael Turner of the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids coalitions in Indianapolis and Cincinnati to support pedestrian safety improvements. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV, FedEx plans to announce the 2009 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in South Florida, as well as making a donation in each winning player's name to Safe Kids USA.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance while delivering safe kids off the field. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks out on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements through its 10-year partnership with Safe Kids USA.

  FedEx Air - Quarterbacks 

  FedEx Ground -- Running Backs

Matt Hasselbeck, Seattle Seahawks

Hasselbeck completed 18 of 30 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks' 41-0 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

  Cedric Benson, 
 Cincinnati Bengals

Benson is the first running back in 40 games to rush for 100 yards against Baltimore.

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

Manning completed 36 of 44 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Colts' 31-9 win over the Tennessee Titans. 

  Ahmad Bradshaw, 
 New York Giants

Bradshaw rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries in the Giants' 44-7 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Kyle Orton, Denver Broncos

Orton threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 20-17 overtime win over the Patriots. Orton led a TD drive to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and another that ended with the winning field goal in OT. 

  Michael Turner, 
 Atlanta Falcons

Turner rushed for 97 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 45-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

