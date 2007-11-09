Manly House of Football: Grumpy old schmendricks

Allow a Buffalo boy to file this one under "It Never Ends." Shula's been retired forever, and he's still killing the Bills! Hey, Don, how about next time you just pretend you actually own your legacy, and show some dignity?! Better yet, why don't you wait and see if New England actually wins 'em all before you start with the bitterness? I have never been more okay with forgiving any provisos should the Pats actually run the table, and it's not just the bitterness talking. In an historical case I have built previously in these very virtual pages, it's academic: Modern scheduling means an undefeated Patriots campaign will add up to two more wins than those vaunted, perpetually scowling Dolphins of '72. Say what you will, the 'Fins alumni never handle this thing gracefully, what with the champagne toasts and Shula sound bites. They are officially grumpy old men, and every time someone comes within sniffing range of their perfection, the only thing they do is remind me of Calvin Murphy, sitting courtside trying to jinx anyone who came close to his NBA free-throw record.