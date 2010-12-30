Mangini: Browns RB Hillis should play despite missed practices

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis missed his second consecutive day of practice to rest sore ribs.
Hillis was injured during Sunday's loss to Baltimore when Ravens safety Ed Reed drilled him on his second carry. Hillis, who has rushed for 1,164 yards this season, also sat out Monday's outdoor workout.
Browns coach Eric Mangini believes Hillis will be ready to play this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.
If Hillis can't go, Mike Bell will receive the bulk of carries. Bell, acquired in an October trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, gained a season-high 27 yards last week.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press