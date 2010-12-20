Mangini: Browns CB Wright out for season with leg injury

Published: Dec 20, 2010 at 08:31 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Eric Wright will miss Cleveland's final two games with a left leg injury.

Wright got hurt in Sunday's 19-17 loss at Cincinnati. Coach Eric Mangini said Wright won't play again this season for the Browns (5-9), who will host Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Mangini does not know if the four-year veteran will need surgery.

Wright was already battling a knee injury when he got hurt. Wright, who lost his starting job a few weeks ago to rookie Joe Haden, couldn't put any pressure on his leg as he was helped off the field but was later walking around on the sideline.

He was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday.

