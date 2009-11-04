Man takes stand to deny shooting former Jaguars OL Collier

Published: Nov 04, 2009 at 05:04 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The man charged with shooting and paralyzing former Jaguars offensive lineman Richard Collier denied any role in the attack in testimony Wednesday.

Tyrone Hartsfield, 33, faces attempted murder and weapons charges in the 2008 assault that also cost Collier his left leg.

When asked by his attorney, Ann Finnell, if he shot Collier, Hartsfield replied, "Never, never, never. I didn't do this to Mr. Collier."

Hartsfield, also a convicted felon, cried several times during his approximate four hours on the stand. He contradicted most of the testimony from the state's key witness, Stephan Wilson, a convicted bank robber.

Hartsfield testified that on the night of the shooting, he was with his fiancee at a nightclub the entire evening, and they went home after a concert. He said he didn't see Collier at the nightclub, although several other witnesses have claimed that the former Jaguar was there.

Closing statements are expected to begin Thursday, and the case should go to the jury Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Hartsfield faces up to life in prison.

Collier was shot several times while sitting in his car with teammate Kenny Pettway at an apartment complex, waiting for two women to return. The shots severed Collier's spinal cord, and doctors had to amputate his left leg after blood clots formed.

Prosecutors allege that Hartsfield shot Collier out of revenge because the football player had knocked him out in a bar a few months earlier. However, Hartsfield denied wanting revenge.

"I've got nothing to do with it," Hartsfield testified. "I'm not that kind of person."

Wilson testified that he drove with Hartsfield as they followed Collier's car from a nightclub to the apartment complex near downtown Jacksonville. Wilson said he sat in the car while Hartsfield walked down a long driveway behind the apartment where Collier was parked in his red Cadillac Escalade. Wilson said he heard several gun shots.

Hartsfield returned and said he had shot Collier, Wilson said in his testimony.

Hartsfield's defense has been attempting to discredit Wilson, bringing in several witnesses who claimed he was a liar.

"This liar that you've got on your team came and destroyed my life," Hartsfield, speaking about Wilson, told the prosecutor.

Hartsfield's fiancee and the mother of his 7-month-old daughter, Nikia Pressley, also testified Wednesday and backed up Hartsfield's testimony that she was at the club with him.

Collier grew up in Shreveport, La., and attended Tyler Junior College in Texas, where a counselor steered him toward the football office. Collier transferred to Division II Valdosta State in Georgia and won a national championship. The Jaguars invited Collier to camp, and he beat out several veterans to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chargers becoming must-see TV on fourth down behind dual-threat star QB Justin Herbert

Through four weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers have become must-see TV on fourth down, the results of a highly detailed spreadsheet, a focus on analytics and a belief in their stellar quarterback.
news

Niners expected to lean on Trey Lance's strengths as rookie QB makes his first start vs. Cardinals

What is Trey Lance going to look like when he makes his first career start on Sunday against the Cardinals? According to John Beck, who worked with the rookie up through the draft, "very athletic and dynamic."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW