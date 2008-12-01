Man accused of shooting Jags' Collier attends pretrial hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man accused of shooting Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Richard Collier 14 times appeared Monday at a pretrial hearing, only to have another pretrial hearing set next week.
At the brief hearing, Assistant Public Defender Ann Finnell, who is representing Tyrone Romaroo Hartsfied, asked for a hearing on a motion she had filed seeking addresses of Collier and several other witnesses.
Duval Circuit Judge Hugh Carithers scheduled a Dec. 11 hearing.
Hartsfield is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the Sept. 2 shooting that resulted in Collier's paralysis and the amputation of his left leg below the knee.
Collier was in the hospital for more than a month and was released in mid-October.
Police believe Hartsfield was retaliating against Collier for an altercation at a night club in April and followed his car to an apartment, where the shooting occurred.
Another former Jaguars player in Collier's Cadillac, Kenneth Pettway, was not injured in the shooting.
Hartsfield pleaded not guilty last month to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Duval County Jail.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.