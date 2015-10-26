Mallett's lateness prompts Texans to talk 'options'

That's the question the Texans' brass is asking itself after the quarterback's latest bout of delinquency. Mallett missed the team flight on Saturday and had to fly commercial to meet up with the Texans ahead of their punishing44-26 loss to the Dolphins.
"We're dealing with Ryan Mallett internally, Rick Smith and I," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday, per the Houston Chronicle. "We're talking about it. We're talking about our options."
Options are few, which might explain why we didn't see a press release announcing Mallett's dismissal from the club Monday. Mallett and Brian Hoyer are the only two quarterbacks with knowledge of the offense on the active roster. Tom Savage, who was in line to be the team's third-string passer, is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Houston can cut ties with Mallett, but it would leave them in a position of extreme vulnerability if Hoyer were to go down with an injury.
This, of course, isn't Mallett's first issue with tardiness. He overslept and missed a training-camp practice this summer, days after O'Brien named Hoyer the team's Week 1 starter.
That incident didn't cost Mallett. He remained the primary backup and even became the team's starter for a stretch after replacing an ineffective Hoyer in Week 1. You get the feeling the team will be far less forgiving after his latest clock-related misadventure.