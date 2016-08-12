Malik Jackson describes Dante Fowler as 'Von-esque'

"I think once you get here, I think the fans really put the pressure on like, *Super Bowl! Super Bowl! Super Bowl!* I'm like, alright, I'm just trying to come here and do my thing," Jackson told The MMQB. "There are 11 of us. I think this team understands that, so when you go into the locker room, it's all chill. Nobody is like, you do this, and you're supposed to do this. We understand that we are all players and we're all trying to get better together.