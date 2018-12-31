Malcolm Jenkins: 'They've got to deal with us now'

With a defensive line that can wreck any game and a red-hot Foles it's true that no team would willingly choose to face Philly in the playoffs. Pederson's team will have a much tougher road through the playoffs than last season, however. Instead of needing home wins to reach the Super Bowl as they did as the self-proclaimed "Underdogs" a year ago, Pederson's squad must win three straight road games, starting in Chicago on Sunday, then New Orleans if Philly makes it to the Divisional Round.