Malcolm Butler mystery still unsolved; Titans couldn't care less

As Vrabel recalled while reclining in his office chair before practice last Wednesday morning and displaying the play in question on a computer screen: "Trust me, this was one of many. I showed this at the meeting and told our team, 'You always wonder, when you bring in a big-time free agent and give him a bunch of money, about them not being the right fit, or that things won't go well. And when you're in that position as a player, you show them they made the right decision by how you play, and how you practice. Well, this is how Malcolm plays, and it's been a big sigh of relief. We got the guy we wanted. He fits. And he's worth the money.' "