Making the Leap: Taylor Lewan, Chance Warmack

As a unit -- Lewan and Warmack only played 10 games together last year -- I thought their best game was in a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a high-effort game for both players despite the season circumstances and they didn't play overmatched up front. Early in the game, Tennessee went to a stretch play on the left side that featured Warmack as a backside blocker on a linebacker. I have to believe that, as Bishop Sankey develops, this can become a bread-and-butter play for the Titans that can net four yards per attempt and get some extra flavor out of the shotgun with Marcus Mariota. Warmack, in the six games I watched of his last season, has really grown as a second-level blocker against linebackers and strong safeties, where I feel Lewan is best at the point of attack.