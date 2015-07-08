Around the NFL

Making the Leap, No. 8: Jason Verrett

Published: Jul 08, 2015 at 04:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Around The NFL crew will document the players we believe will be "Making the Leap" in 2015. This could be a player emerging from no-name status to a quality starter. Or it could mean an excellent player jumping to superstar status.

The list continues with No. 8 Jason Verrett

Jason Verrett played like a Pro Bowler in his first NFL game. By Week 2, he was playing every snap with an unbridled zeal that leaps off the screen.

I started watching Chargers tape with the plan to write about pass rusher Melvin Ingram, with Verrett possibly thrown in for fun. By the time I was finished, it was clear that the undersized cornerback deserved the spotlight by himself.

Verrett was on his way to competing for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors before he tore his left labrum in Week 8. Philip Rivers said last month that Verrett was the most impressive guy on the team this offseason and he can be one of the "top tier" cornerbacks in the league. We agree.

Why Philip Rivers will be right

  1. Verrett has great ball skills. You get national attention by making picks, which Verrett excelled at during his run at TCU. In the play below, Verrett doesn't bite on a double move and then plays like a wideout better than Oakland's actual wideout.
  1. Verrett can play inside and out. In his first NFL game, he gave Arizona rookie John Brown fits no matter where Brown was lining up. Some scouts thought Verrett would be a slot cornerback as a pro because he's 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds. But he showed he can play outside, and will be asked to play outside primarily in 2015 as a starter.
  1. It was telling that Verrett played man coverage on Brown andLarry Fitzgerald in that game. There couldn't be two different style players to handle. He can line up against anyone.
  1. We all search for joy in our everyday lives. Verrett clearly finds his on the field. He zips around plays with incredible energy. He's the first to celebrate a fourth-down tackle by a teammate. He's the player who wants to figure out where coverage went wrong after a play. He acts like a guy who loves his job, and that's no small matter at the highest level.
  1. The consistency to Verrett's rookie season was remarkable. He was a difference maker in half his appearances. In the other half, he played like a solid NFL starter. There wasn't a stinker performance in the bunch. He arrived in the league ready to go.
  1. Rivers mentioned Verrett's footwork as a standout trait and I couldn't agree more. It's amazing how quickly he gets in and out of his breaks to mirror receivers. When Verrett breaks on a ball, he breaks fast. In this more open era of receivers like Antonio Brown, DeSean Jackson, Randall Cobb and Julian Edelman, teams need cornerbacks that can keep up with all that shiftiness. Verrett fits the bill.

Obstacles

At his size, Verrett's physicality is going to be questioned. If anything, he was too "handsy" with receivers down the field and got away with a lot of contact. He's not afraid to disrupt routes.

It's never going to be the strength of his game, but Verrett is more than willing to step up as a tackler in the running game. The bigger question is whether he can hold up over 16 games. He came into his rookie season following right shoulder surgery, and the season ended following left shoulder surgery. Durability is Verrett's biggest question mark because he has the skill set to excel now.

Expectations

Verrett reminds me of Brent Grimes because of his size, athleticism, playing personality and cover instincts. Verrett should not have to wait four years like Grimes to be recognized as an upper level NFL cornerback.

Brandon Flowers re-signed with the Chargers this offseason, claiming that Verrett was one of the biggest reasons why. They can form one of the top cornerback duos in the league starting now, with safety Eric Weddle rounding out a strong secondary.

In this uncertain time for San Diego's football future, Verrett is one reason to believe this team could leave on a high note. Verrett is the team's best candidate to give the shapeless Chargers defense an identity.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jason Pierre-Paul's firework incident, and reviews recent 'Making the Leap' candidates.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets earn first-ever win over Eagles, leave Jalen Hurts latest QB 'embarrassed' by defense

After a surprising, come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the previously Philadelphia Eagles -- their first-ever win in 13 tries over their NFC neighbors to the south -- the Jets are entering their bye at 3-3.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game on Sunday. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury and did not return.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 loss with ankle injury 

Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ left for the locker room with an ankle injury and was replaced in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens by ﻿Malik Willis﻿. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) active vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 