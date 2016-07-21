Around the NFL

Making the Leap: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 12:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

In Around The NFL's "Making the Leap" series, we spotlight emerging players to keep an eye on in 2016. Whether rising from no-namer to quality starter or vaulting from standout to superstar, each of these individuals is poised to break through in the coming campaign.

Three offensive coordinators tried to cure Ryan Tannehill's deep ball over the course of four seasons. DeVante Parker did it by himself in four late-season starts. After that magic act, anything seems possible for the second-year pro.

Why Parker is on the list

Parker doesn't need to be open to make big plays. Even better: Tannehill knows it. Coasting down the stretch of another depressing Dolphins campaign, Tannehill looked determined to test-drive Parker late in 2015. The rookie responded by racking up 445 yards -- at a robust clip of 20.2 yards per reception -- in Miami's final six games. Quite encouraging, especially considering how Parker's first NFL season had transpired up to that point.

As late as Thanksgiving, Parker looked destined for a lost rookie campaign. Taken No. 14 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker struggled to shake the foot injury that limited him to six games in his senior season at Louisville. He barely practiced until a week before the regular season, and then he had a tough time moving up a crowded depth chart. Parker's year only turned around when the Dolphins had no other choice. If not for Rishard Matthews' Week 12 injury, Parker wouldn't be on this list.

The production to follow was hard to ignore. Parker had five plays over 30 yards in an offense that had failed to stretch the field all year. (Makes you wonder why the Dolphins wasted snaps on Greg Jennings for so long.) The incredible instincts and ball skills Parker had displayed in college suddenly reappeared on the NFL gridiron. His best value came from tracking deep balls, with his deceptive speed and long strides swallowing up defenders. Parker uses his 6-foot-3 frame to wall off cornerbacks and high-point the ball. His performance in Week 17 against the Patriots (five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown) helped ensure New England would not have home-field advantage in the AFC title game, possibly costing Miami's rivals another Super Bowl.

The NFL Game Pass film shows Parker is more than a simple deep threat. His ability on in-breaking routes matches up with Tannehill's strength as a passer. Despite his lanky frame, Parker does some of his best work fighting for the ball in tight quarters.

It's remarkable that Parker made such an impact when he was clearly still so raw. (More on that below.) But the final three games of the season showed Parker finding holes in zone coverage and executing timing routes. He doesn't look like the most deceptive or strongest runner, but he broke seven tackles in limited chances. In short: He's not just an athlete.

You could argue that Parker was unlucky last year, despite his strong finishing kick. We charted his 59 targets, and 12 of them were absolutely uncatchable. Parker generally did a great job pulling down contested catches, a trait that should only help more in the red zone.

Parker won't have to wait until December to make an impact this season. Matthews left town in free agency and the starting job is all Parker's now. Parker predictably got the "sky is the limit" offseason puff piece in response. We stubbornly believe Tannehill is set up to improve this year because of the pieces around him, including Parker. Part of that Tannequation -- a vastly improved offensive line and the removal of a lackluster offensive coaching staff -- should only help Parker, too.

Obstacles he'll face

The highlight-reel plays were great. But can Parker adjust when defenses jam him at the line of scrimmage?

The low point of Parker's late-season jaunt through defensive backfields came during a grim Week 14 prime-time game against the Giants. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Prince Amukamara took residence in Parker's kitchen all night, and the rookie rarely had a counter move to get free. Parker recorded low scores on Matt Harmon's "Reception Perception" in part because of his struggles to get off press coverage. That's a problem if he keeps lining up as Miami's "X" receiver.

Parker's route running sometimes looked sloppy or lazy, especially when he wasn't the primary receiver on the play. More than once, he failed to help out Tannehill in scramble situations.

The bright side: Parker was learning the pro game on Sundays after a lost offseason and a regular season marred by injury and erratic practice time. His best three games were his last three. While he might never be a sudden receiver who gets separation every snap, his ball skills can make up for it.

More than anything, Parker has to stay available. The Dolphins receiver crew remains deep, with Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, rookie Leonte Carroo and tight end Jordan Cameron. If Parker gets hurt or is slow to pick up new coach Adam Gase's offense, Tannehill has other options.

Expectations for 2016

Every football dork has a "type" of receiver he loves to watch. I'll admit that Parker isn't my type. He's not yet a crisp route runner who can win every down and line up all over the field. There is a risk of falling in love with Parker's highlight reel while ignoring the development he needs. And yet, I can't see him failing to top 1,000 yards in his second season, like a poor man's DeAndre Hopkins. There will be quiet weeks that frustrate fantasy owners, but Parker should score enough big outings to make the leap.

In this era of "traits" and endless access to game film, a receiver's ability to catch the ball can get overlooked. Parker has an 80-inch wingspan with suction cups for hands. Even when he's not open, Parker sees the ball and catches the ball. He can figure out the rest along the way.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) ruled out vs. Cowboys

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, QB Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. Both were ruled out in the first half, as was WR Kenny Golladay.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon active vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon﻿, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, will play Sunday. He was not listed among the Bengals' inactives.
news

Niners TE George Kittle (calf) placed on injured reserve, out at least 3 games

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW