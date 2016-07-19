Making the Leap: AFC players primed to soar in 2016

The Titans are not built to win as many games as the Seahawks in 2016, but we would like to see Mariota's fourth-quarter comebacks total (two) double this year. We would like to see his quarterback rating rise and his turnovers decrease. We would like to see him spread the ball around more. (Delanie Walker had almost twice as many targets as the next pass catcher on the roster last year.) The Titans should be less of a jumbled mess this year and hopefully will not fire a second straight coach in the middle of a season, further railroading Mariota's chance of having a consistent offense.