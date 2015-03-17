Making a case for Adrian Peterson's return to Vikings

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in February that the running back feels he lost around $10 million between endorsements and salary last season. If Minnesota guaranteed some of his 2016 salary, that would go a long way toward mending the relationship. And that's the most likely outcome here: A restructured contract in Minnesota that gives Peterson more security. The Vikings don't want this situation to drag out all offseason, and would love to get Peterson back on the field before workouts.