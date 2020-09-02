Make Your Week 16 Picks

Win weekly prizes by playing NFL Pick Em and make your game predictions every week - https://nflpickem.co.uk/
Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 06:49 AM
Chris Jones after Chiefs shut down Dolphins in sub-zero temperatures: 'In defense I trust'
On a bitter cold night, the Kansas City Chiefs' most dominant unit -- its defense -- nullified Miami's high-octane offense, holding the Dolphins to 264 total yards and a single score in a 26-7 statement win to reach the AFC Divisional Round for a sixth straight season.
NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games
Super Wild Card Weekend is underway, which means there are some winners and losers to sort out after Saturday's games. Judy Battista provides a look at who's up and who's down following the first two games of the NFL playoffs.
C.J. Stroud on Texans' wild-card rout over Browns: 'This is a dream come true'
The Houston Texans dominated Cleveland in all phases during Saturday's opening game of Super Wild Card Weekend, riding a hot start by rookie C.J. Stroud and a defense intent on scoring points of its own to a 45-14 win over the Browns.