Mailbag: Imagining bonus NFL trades; how to fix the Packers

If you're a Packers fan, you want the solution to be simple. But the truth is that the Packers have a lot of work to do if they're to return to true Super Bowl contender status. Where to start? The quarterback needs more consistent weapons. Do you find that in the draft or free agency, or do you try to develop the likes of Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Is the current version of Jimmy Graham a real solution at tight end? And don't forget about the defense, which saw little in the way of reinforcements in the final draft classes of erstwhile former general manager Ted Thompson. The scariest question: Have we already seen the best of Aaron Rodgers?