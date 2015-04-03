Mailbag: Could this be the year the Patriots fall off?

I can't be the only one who thinks the Cowboys could come down to earth after last season's 12-4, right? Last year was the type of season during which everything went right, and it nearly got them into the NFC Championship Game (shame about that bogus call, Dez). Adrian Peterson would struggle to be as productive as DeMarco Murray was last season, and let's not forget that Peterson will have played one game in 21 months by Week 1. Will he still be the same guy we remember? One thing I do know: If the Cowboys don't find a better Murray replacement than Darren McFadden, we're headed back to Eightneightville.