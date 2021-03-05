Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

A health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system, Chaka joins the NFL after working at the collegiate level, including stints in the Pac-12 Conference and Conference USA.

In 2014, she was part of the NFL's Officiating Development Program, which works to identify college officials who could leap the pros.

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance -- including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program -- have earned her a position as an NFL official," Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations, said. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."