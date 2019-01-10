Mahomes unconcerned with Chiefs' home playoff woes

"For me, it's my first playoff game," Mahomes he said Wednesday, via Arrowhead Pride. "I'm excited just to be here, and at the same time, get the opportunity to go out there and win games like this. When you [are growing] up, you want to play games like this. You get older and you want to be a professional athlete, you want to win on the biggest stage. So for me, it's about going out there to be myself, lean on my teammates, and win a big football game."