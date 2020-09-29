Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens

NFL fans across the country geared up for the most anticipated prime-time game of the 2020 season so far Monday night.

What they saw instead reminded many of the last time the Baltimore Ravens were on national television.

Kansas City defeated Baltimore 34-20 on Monday night with a fantastic blend of scintillating offensive performance and stifling defense that kept the reigning NFL MVP ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ in check and saw his award-winning predecessor light up television screens all over the U.S. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ threw for nearly 400 yards, while Jackson failed to break 100 through the air and fell short of the century mark on the ground as well.

Some expected a shootout at M&T Bank Stadium. What they instead received was a reaffirmation of the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champions, thanks in large part to their defense.

"They accepted the challenge," Mahomes said of his team's defense, via the Kansas City Star. "Everyone talked about how they were going to run it down our throats the whole game."

Run it down their throats, the Ravens did not. After running for 341 yards combined in their first two games (including a 230-yard outing last week) and gaining 788 total net yards in their 2-0 start, last year's league-leading rushing offense finished with 158 yards Monday night and ended up accounting for nearly 70 percent of Baltimore's total offensive output.

The Ravens' inability to pass effectively -- an effort marred by drops on the part of Jackson's teammates, and Kansas City's focus on keeping Jackson from escaping to the perimeter -- became increasingly glaring once the Mahomes-powered offense built a multi-possession lead. Baltimore couldn't commit to its run-first approach anymore with a 17-point hole to climb out of.

"The defense was bearing down against what I consider to be one of the best offensive teams in the league," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "That was something special."

Kansas City's defensive performance was surprising both because the Chiefs, even after winning the Super Bowl in a come-from-behind effort, still aren't known for shutting down opposing stars in key games. That general opinion might finally change after Monday night.

The Chiefs did so in a fashion we've seen just twice in the last calendar year. Cleveland spent the entire week leading up to its Week 4 meeting with Baltimore in 2019 talking about how important it was to "cage" Jackson because of his ability to escape and then elude pursuers in the open field. The Browns then promptly went out and forced three Ravens turnovers -- two Jackson interceptions and a ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ fumble -- en route to a 40-25 win.