Madison doesn't rip former team on eve of London game

Published: Oct 25, 2007 at 09:15 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sam Madison could have been bitter and ripped the Miami Dolphins a couple of days before facing his former teammates for the first time.

It might have been justified, too. The New York Giants cornerback spent nine good years toiling for the Dolphins before being told in March 2006 that they didn't need him anymore.

It was another case of being too old and not fitting into then-coach Nick Saban's plans.

"The past is the past," Madison said before the Giants left for London to play in the NFL's first regular-season game overseas. "I moved on a year ago. I've been doing very well over the last year and a half. I've moved on and they've moved on and everybody is happy. I know I'm happy."

Madison has reason to be happy. The Giants (5-2) have won five straight and are on the road to a third straight playoff berth.

The Dolphins are going the other way. They missed the playoffs in both seasons under Saban and they are now winless (0-7) under new coach Cam Cameron.

The 33-year-old Madison, who had an so-so season last year while battling hamstring problems, has surprised many with his play. His two interceptions match the number he had in 12 games a year ago.

"The guys they've placed around me, they've helped me tremendously by giving me that youth back," Madison said. "Even though I'm the oldest guy in the unit, they're always giving me praise and continue to help me do different things. It's just fun to be in a place in a situation to where everything is positive."

Madison has stayed in touch with a couple of former teammates, and he is not overconfident about the game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"They're a very prideful team," said Madison, who earned four Pro Bowl trips with the Dolphins. "They're definitely going to be amped up and ready to play football. We have to be ready. We can't be worried about what they do, we can only worry about the things that we do. I think we've prepared very well."

The one thing that made Madison laugh was talking about tickets for the game. Had the game been played in Miami, he felt he would have had to get 100 tickets for family and friends.

With the game in London, he got a surprise.

"I still have to buy a 100 tickets," he said.

Madison won't be the only player facing former teammates. Place-kicker Jay Feely will be playing against the Giants for the first time since signing with Miami as a free agent in the offseason.

While Feely wanted to stay with the Giants, the Dolphins made him a better offer.

Feely blamed Jerry Reese for the Giants' low bid, noting that the new general manager told him that he felt he was on the decline and his leg wasn't strong.

"I said: 'OK, if that is your opinion, I'm going to go out and try and prove you wrong,"' Feely said. "And that will be my mentality on Sunday, that is for sure."

Feely has been perfect this season, making all 12 of his field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards. He also has converted all 16 extra points.

Lawrence Tynes, whom the Giants acquired from Kansas City for a seventh-round draft choice, has been shaky at times. He is 10-of-12 on field goal attempts with a long of 48. He has missed two of 21 extra points.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

