Madden Ratings: Week 9 analysis, Week 10 predictions

1. The loss of Dion Lewis hurts for the defending Super Bowl champions, but if there's one team that can sustain that type of loss it's them. The Patriots live by the mantra, "Next Man Up," and have proven time and again that they can find players to plug into their system to keep things running. But even if they did have Lewis this Sunday, I would still pick the Giants to upset them this week. New York may not seem like a viable threat for the 8-0 Patriots, but keep in mind a 9-7 Giants team once beat a 13-3 Patriots team in the Super Bowl. Oh, yeah, they beat that undefeated squad in 2007, too. For some reason, whenever Manning plays the Patriots he becomes that sweaty overweight guy playing basketball at the YMCA who hits every shot without fail when ordinarily he is the worst player on the court. The younger Manning brother hands the Pats their first loss before Peyton can.