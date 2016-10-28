Madden Ratings: Week 8 Predictions

The running back class of the 2015 NFL Draft is turning into something special with the likes of Todd Gurley and David Johnson. However, another gem who has emerged from the churning of the ocean is Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins. He became only the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 200 or more yards in consecutive weeks after he torched the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 for 214 yards. His OVR is up two points to 79.