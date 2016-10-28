Madden Ratings: Week 8 Predictions

This is the time of year where I watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Even though I empathize with the curmudgeonly, fatalistic Charlie, I do have a soft corner for Linus. For it is Linus, who believed in the Great Pumpkin like Gatsby believed in the green light. Hope. Faith. And belief in something extraordinary. Yet, unreachable. It's Week 8 and nearly Halloween. I'm not giving up on the New York Jets, but good grief, I should.
Let's get to this week's ratings...
Moving On Up
The running back class of the 2015 NFL Draft is turning into something special with the likes of Todd Gurley and David Johnson. However, another gem who has emerged from the churning of the ocean is Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins. He became only the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 200 or more yards in consecutive weeks after he torched the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 for 214 yards. His OVR is up two points to 79.
San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa may have missed the beginning of the season, but he's made an impact in his first three games including two sacks and two QB hits. He's added two points to 80 OVR.
He was the Cleveland Browns' fourth string quarterback who threw two picks and finished with a 26.4 passer rating. So why is Kevin Hogan up a point to 67 OVR? Well, the former Stanford quarterback also ran for 104 yards, joining Johnny Manziel as the only other Cleveland QB to rush for 100 yards or more in a game.
Moving On Down
The West Coast is indeed the best coast, but maybe not for Todd Gurley. The star running back of the Los Angeles Rams hasn't been the same player he was in St. Louis. He only rushed for 57 yards against the New York Giants last week and has failed to surpass 100 rushing yards in a game this season. A one-point drop leaves him at 84 OVR.
I'm sure DeAndre Hopkins wasn't the one who started a GoFundMe page to buy out Brock Osweiler and his $72 million deal, but maybe he will donate to the cause. The stats across the board are down for Hopkins. He's on pace to record just 891 yards this season. Osweiler has also thrown six interceptions when targeting Hopkins. Blame Osweiler for Hopkins' two-point drop to 92 OVR.
The New York Jets secondary has been woeful this season, especially with Darrelle Revis atrophying from shutdown corner to rent-free island. They've allowed 10 plays of 40+ yards this season. And even when they get a pick like safety Marcus Gilchrist did against the Baltimore Ravens, their reputation still suffers. Poor Gilchrist drops to a digit to 80 OVR.
Six bold predictions for Week 7
EA Sports
6.Tom Brady is 11-0 in October starts since 2014 with 33 touchdowns and one interception. Basically, he's the "Pumpkin King" like Jack Skellington. The New England Patriots are 27-4 against the Buffalo Bills since Tom Brady became the starter. However, this is a season of trick-or-treat, so I'm sure Rex Ryan has a few things up his sleeve. Look for a Bills upset and two Brady picks.
5.The Carolina Panthers have knocked out the Arizona Cardinals two years in a row in the playoffs. Look for this continue in the regular season. Sure the Carolina Panthers are 1-5, but this is a team that made the Super Bowl last season. Cam Newton will flash and fly and rush for two touchdowns. It's going to be a ugly, low scoring affair, but the Panthers are due a win.
4. Freddy vs. Jason. Alien vs. Predator. Carson vs. Dak. Two quarterbacks who are a combined 9-3 with 15 touchdowns and only four INTs. Yet, as much as these two will factor in this matchup, the biggest game changer will be Dez Bryant who returns like the Mummy to haunt the Eagles' secondary. Look for Dez to grab at least seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
3.Jimmy Graham comes back to New Orleans for the first time since being traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2015 season. Look for some high-octane offense in this matchup. Graham will channel his inner Carrie and unleash some red zone destruction. Seattle hasn't won in New Orleans since 2004. That streak ends.
2. The proverbial black cat that brought the Chargers bad luck early in the season is gone. They've won two games in a row. Now they face the Denver Broncos on the road. The Chargers haven't swept the Broncos since Denver had Tim Tebow at quarterback, but Philip Rivers is going to throw for 250 yards and a touchdown. Melvin Gordon will rush for two TDs. And the Chargers will create Mile High horror for Denver fans.
1.Like choosing between watching two bad horror franchises. My beloved Jets have become an episode of the "Twilight Zone" and the Cleveland Browns are just the Browns. That said, Terrelle Pryor will wreak havoc on the Jets and go for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns will finally get their first victory. Happy Halloween!.
Amar Shah is a Digital Features Editor for NFL.com. You can send him your Halloween candy on Twitter @amarshahism.