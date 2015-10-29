Madden Ratings: Week 7 analysis, Week 8 predictions

4.Colin Kaepernick will finish with more rushing yards than Todd Gurley on Sunday. This prediction is beyond bold, especially when you look at how great Gurley has been since his lackluster debut. San Francisco's defense ranks near the bottom of the league, but you've got to figure that even head coach and red meat aficionado Jim Tomsula knows that Gurley is more of a threat to his team than Nick Foles. The Niners will do everything they can to stop the run and force Foles to beat them through the air (easier said than done). Kaepernick is not a pocket passer, and the Niners would be wise to finally let him do what he does best: RUN! Last week against Seattle, Kaepernick had zero rushing attempts for the first time in 46 career starts. At this point, the Niners have nothing to lose, so why not let Kap go wild in St. Louis?