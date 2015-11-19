Madden Ratings: Week 10 analysis, Week 11 predictions

3.Kirk Cousins has been looking more and more like Captain Kirk as of late. In his last three games the Redskins are 2-1 and Cousins has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception. In fact, last week he became the first Redskins quarterback to pass for 300-plus yards and post a rating of 150 or better in a game since Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh did it in 1948 (the same year Carl "Got A Stew Going" Weathers was born). The bad news for Cousins is that he's yet to win back-to-back games as a starter. So, this weekend's game in Carolina should be an easy win for the Panthers, right? Well, we saw last week how unpredictable the game of football is thanks to the Lions and Texans pulling off huge upsets on the road. I'll go with Washington to do the same in Week 11.