'Madden NFL 15' DE ratings: No stopping J.J. Watt

That's pretty remarkable and hard to argue. Watt is one of the most dominating players in the game, so it figures he would be rated that high. And if you're wondering about Jadeveon Clowney, we talked about this previously when the rookie ratings were released, but the first-round pick is listed as an outside linebacker, and his rating is an 82. But if you switch him to defensive end, his rating would be a 92. And that would put him among the game's best at the position.