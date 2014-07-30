'Madden NFL 15' CB ratings: Sherman vs. Peterson

Revis had previously been the highest-rated cornerback in the game for years before being pushed aside by Sherman this season. Revis, Sherman and Haden are all tied for first with a 98 Man Coverage. Something that should absolutely steam Peterson because the biggest beef he's had with Sherman is that he's a product of the system and not really that great in man coverage. Peterson has to cover the best player on the opposing team, while Sherman plays one side of the field and has a couple of great safeties helping him out.