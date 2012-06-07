Madden 13 preview; don't forget the running game

Another 10 players came off the board Wednesday night on NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" and as the numbers get smaller, the choices get harder. On the latest reaction show, Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank debate where a pair of New York Giants placed on the countdown. Plus, where does Matt Forte deserve to land?
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
Ray Rice and Matt Forte are two of the best young RBs in the NFL. But who's better? Bucky Brooks examines. More ...
• "Madden NFL 13" won't be released until August, but Adam Rank had a sneak peek at E3. Get an inside look at this year's game, including how player ratings were determined.
• Ice-T, "New Girl" actor and Bears fan Jake Johnson and NFL insider Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times stop by the latest Rich Eisen Podcast to talk football. Tune in to NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday for the TV version.
• This is a passing league, but Steve Wyche goes in search of those few RBs who can still be game-changers.
• Thirty of 32 NFL teams hit the field for OTAs or minicamps today. NFL Network and Around the League will keep you posted on all the pertinent news.
• Around the League is examining one key player or coach under pressure on each team heading into the 2012 season. Today: A look at the St. Louis Rams' new cornerback, Cortland Finnegan.
• Five classic rivalry games featuring some of the NFL's greatest adversaries are up for vote by fans. Today's the last day to select your favorite, then see if it airs June 9 on NFL Network.
Jeremiah: Where does Cam rank?
Is Cam Newton already among the top 10 QBs? Daniel Jeremiah polled 10 front office executives to find out. More ...
• Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, why don't you? Sign up now to play the official free fantasy game of the NFL.
• Father's Day will be here soon, and NFL Shop is the perfect place to shop for your dad's gift, with sales on everything from polos to NFL-themed golf bags.