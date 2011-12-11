Maclin active against Dolphins despite downgrade on Saturday

Jeremy Maclin will indeed return to the Eagles' lineup on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, despite concern to the contrary on Saturday.
Maclin, who has missed the past three games because of hamstring and shoulder injuries, was listed as probable on Friday but downgraded to questionable a day later.
The third-year wideout has appeared in nine games this season, catching 46 passes for 612 yards and four touchdowns.
As expected, Michael Vick is also active. The Eagles quarterback sat out three games with a broken rib.
Wide receiver Steve Smith was a healthy scratch as he did not appear on the team's injury report this week.