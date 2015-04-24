Around the NFL

Maccagnan: Jets will call teams to gauge trade-up cost

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 05:10 AM

A general manager saying some mildly interesting things at his pre-draft press conference? Imagine that.

Such was the case on Friday when New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan took the mic to discuss a state of the union heading into his first draft in charge.

One interesting nugget? He'll be calling every team in front of him this week to see how much it costs to trade up.

"We're going to reach out to every team ahead of us and gauge the value of what they're looking for in compensation to move up in the draft," he said. "That doesn't mean we're actually trying to go up necessarily and get a player but you hear what the market value is basically, and then what you do is see what unfolds with the first few picks and who is available. We'll have that discussion when we get to the draft -- if we want to move up in the draft.

"Philosophically, I'm not opposed to moving up in the draft to get a player if you feel if a player is going to be an extremely good player. ... I would personally want to (acquire more talent)."

Maccagnan also added that the Jets, like every other NFL team, have a trade value chart similar to the one Jimmy Johnson used in Dallas for The Trade. The interesting part is that he sent the chart to all 31 other teams so they have an idea of what he's thinking.

None of this, of course, is mind-blowing and it might all be part of the typical pre-draft process. But hearing a general manager actually shed some light on the process is fascinating.

The Jets are squarely in the mix for Marcus Mariota and could be using the calls this week to decide whether or not they want to move up and get him, or if that's even possible.

They could also be letting loose a ton of hot air.

Either way, kudos to Maccagnan for shedding a bit of light on the process. Jets fans have been waiting for their general manager to explain things for a few years now.

