Mac Jones to start for Patriots vs. Giants; Bailey Zappe also likely to play

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Mac Jones remains the New England Patriots starting quarterback heading into Week 12's bout against the New York Giants.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Jones would get the start, per sources.

Garafolo added that Bailey Zappe will likely mix in as well.

Jones and Zappe split reps in practice this week, portending a potential QB rotation on Sunday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent the week playing coy about his starter, saying several times that he told "everybody to be ready to go."

Jones was benched late in the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Zappe took over for the final drive, which ended on a fake spike interception.

Jones has made all 10 starts for New England this season but has struggled mightily to move the offense and has seemingly made at least one horrific decision each week. The QB's 80.2 passer rating in 2023 is the worst by a Patriots signal-caller since Drew Bledsoe's 77.3 passer rating in 2000 (min. five starts).

Despite the issues, Jones will remain the starter for at least another week for the 2-8 Pats, but the leash this Sunday will likely be shorter if the struggles persist.

For New York, receiver Darius Slayton will be active today, Garafolo reported. The WR was listed as doubtful with a neck injury but improved over the past day. Big Blue defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, doubtful with a hamstring injury, will not play.

