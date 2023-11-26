Mac Jones to start for Patriots vs. Giants; Bailey Zappe also likely to play

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent the week playing coy about his starter, saying several times that he told "everybody to be ready to go."

Jones was benched late in the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Zappe took over for the final drive, which ended on a fake spike interception.

Jones has made all 10 starts for New England this season but has struggled mightily to move the offense and has seemingly made at least one horrific decision each week. The QB's 80.2 passer rating in 2023 is the worst by a Patriots signal-caller since Drew Bledsoe's 77.3 passer rating in 2000 (min. five starts).

Despite the issues, Jones will remain the starter for at least another week for the 2-8 Pats, but the leash this Sunday will likely be shorter if the struggles persist.