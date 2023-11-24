Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Bill Belichick won't reveal his starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Friday, the New England Patriots coach once again declined to name a starter for Week 12.
"I told everybody to be ready to go," Belichick told reporters, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. "I'm not going to announce starters at every position."
It's the same line Belichick used earlier in the week when indicating he planned to wait until Sunday to name a starter.
Third-year quarterback Mac Jones has made all 10 starts for New England this season but has been sent to the bench multiple times in blowouts. In the Patriots' most recent game -- a Week 10 loss to Indianapolis -- Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final drive of the 10-6 defeat in Germany.
Belichick has been mum on his starting quarterback throughout the bye week.
The 2-8 Pats could continue to ride Jones or give Zappe a shot to see if the offense gets jumpstarted with another signal-caller at the helm. New England also has Will Grier and dual-threat rookie Malik Cunningham as potential options.
It's possible that regardless of who starts, we could see multiple quarterbacks take snaps for the Patriots on Sunday against New York.