Around the NFL

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Published: Nov 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bill Belichick won't reveal his starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Friday, the New England Patriots coach once again declined to name a starter for Week 12.

"I told everybody to be ready to go," Belichick told reporters, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. "I'm not going to announce starters at every position."

It's the same line Belichick used earlier in the week when indicating he planned to wait until Sunday to name a starter.

Third-year quarterback Mac Jones has made all 10 starts for New England this season but has been sent to the bench multiple times in blowouts. In the Patriots' most recent game -- a Week 10 loss to Indianapolis -- Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final drive of the 10-6 defeat in Germany.

Belichick has been mum on his starting quarterback throughout the bye week.

The 2-8 Pats could continue to ride Jones or give Zappe a shot to see if the offense gets jumpstarted with another signal-caller at the helm. New England also has Will Grier and dual-threat rookie Malik Cunningham as potential options.

It's possible that regardless of who starts, we could see multiple quarterbacks take snaps for the Patriots on Sunday against New York.

Related Content

news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."
news

Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

After suffering a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says the team can't be in "panic mode."
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play versus the New York Jets for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'The way the defense played' against Seahawks was 'unbelievable'

The 49ers' first-ranked scoring unit again showed out on Thursday night, overcoming a third-quarter offensive lull by holding steady in its domination over the Seattle Seahawks to help deliver a 31-13 victory.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feasts on Commanders, turkey legs after four-TD outing on Thanksgiving Day

Following his fourth touchdown pass of the night, QB Dak Prescott and his Cowboys teammates huddled around the Salvation Army kettle near the end zone and pulled out several turkey legs to celebrate the game-sealing score.
news

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland sets NFL's single-season pick-six record on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set the NFL single-season record on Thursday with his fifth pick-six of the year, intercepting Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and bringing evading multiple would-be tacklers on a 63-yard return to pay dirt.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion) removed from injury report, in line to start Sunday vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a concussion, was removed from Thursday's practice report, clearing the way for him to play against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Former Broncos DL Harald Hasselbach, two-time Super Bowl champion, dies at 56 after fighting cancer

Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56.
news

Jordan Love's three-touchdown showing propels Packers past Lions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdowns to help upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, keeping Green Bay's playoff hopes alive in the process.