Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

It's the same line Belichick used earlier in the week when indicating he planned to wait until Sunday to name a starter.

Third-year quarterback Mac Jones has made all 10 starts for New England this season but has been sent to the bench multiple times in blowouts. In the Patriots' most recent game -- a Week 10 loss to Indianapolis -- Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final drive of the 10-6 defeat in Germany.