Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

Published: Nov 16, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Kevin Patra

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak in which they've outscored their opponents by a score of 150-50.

Sunday's 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns displayed Patriots dominance in every facet. From a grinding running game to Mac Jones making clutch throws to a defense that plays as if on a string.

Jones noted Monday on WEEI that the Patriots feel like they've struck the right balance ahead of Thursday's game at Atlanta.

"We're confident and we know what the formula is for winning the game," he said. "We just have to continue to do that. We can't be satisfied with where we're at. We're not where we want to be and we're going to continue to work every day and this week is a quick week. We've got to be ready to go for the game Thursday."

Jones has been fantastic during the Pats' win streak, displaying great accuracy and solid arm strength when he needs to gun one into a tight window.

Jones finished Sunday 19-of-23 passing for 198 yards, three TDs, zero INTs and a 142.1 passer rating. The rookie generated career highs in completion percentage (82.6), pass TDs (3) and passer rating (142.1). Jones also became the first New England rookie QB with three passing TDs and 0 INT in a game all-time -- fifth rookie all-time to do so.

Jones noted that as the season has moved along, he's becoming more vocal and taking control of the offense.

"Yeah, I think everybody is as the season goes along," Jones said. "Everyone just finds their role and for me, just being more vocal. I think we're all on the same page, which is good. That's just a weekly thing that we have to strive for is getting on the same page for the game plan and putting on a good show on Sunday and putting points on the board."

The 6-4 Patriots currently sit in the No. 6 seed in the AFC ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Falcons. But New England is just a half-game behind the Bills for the AFC East lead with two games remaining against Buffalo down the stretch.

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Third-year pro Deebo Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards, rushed for another 36 and scored two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
