Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak in which they've outscored their opponents by a score of 150-50.

Sunday's 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns displayed Patriots dominance in every facet. From a grinding running game to Mac Jones making clutch throws to a defense that plays as if on a string.

Jones noted Monday on WEEI that the Patriots feel like they've struck the right balance ahead of Thursday's game at Atlanta.

"We're confident and we know what the formula is for winning the game," he said. "We just have to continue to do that. We can't be satisfied with where we're at. We're not where we want to be and we're going to continue to work every day and this week is a quick week. We've got to be ready to go for the game Thursday."

Jones has been fantastic during the Pats' win streak, displaying great accuracy and solid arm strength when he needs to gun one into a tight window.

Jones finished Sunday 19-of-23 passing for 198 yards, three TDs, zero INTs and a 142.1 passer rating. The rookie generated career highs in completion percentage (82.6), pass TDs (3) and passer rating (142.1). Jones also became the first New England rookie QB with three passing TDs and 0 INT in a game all-time -- fifth rookie all-time to do so.

Jones noted that as the season has moved along, he's becoming more vocal and taking control of the offense.

"Yeah, I think everybody is as the season goes along," Jones said. "Everyone just finds their role and for me, just being more vocal. I think we're all on the same page, which is good. That's just a weekly thing that we have to strive for is getting on the same page for the game plan and putting on a good show on Sunday and putting points on the board."