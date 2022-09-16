Mac Jones (back, illness) removed from Patriots' injury report, will play on Sunday vs. Steelers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jones dealt with back spasms stemming from last week's game and missed practice on Thursday due to a stomach bug.
The starting quarterback returned to the practice field Friday and was cleared to play this week.
The Patriots' offense struggled in the season opener, putting up just seven points and rarely looking in rhythm. Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the season opener while taking two sacks.
On Sunday, Jones and the New England offense will try to get on track versus a T.J. Watt-less Steelers defense.