Monday, May 18, 2020 07:38 AM

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  

Heading towards the NFL Draft last month, the Los Angeles Chargers made it crystal clear that they were comfortable riding with Tyrod Taylor as their veteran quarterback option.

However, during their search, they did check in on the possibility of bringing in Cam Newton, according to coach Anthony Lynn. 

"Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback," Lynn recently told CBS Sports Radio. "He's been MVP of this league, he's led his team to the Super Bowl and he's healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody's roster and he's going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure."

It's unsurprising that the Chargers did their due diligence on Newton as a possible replacement for Philip Rivers. In fact, it would have been malpractice for L.A. not to at least "take a look" at Newton.

Given the questions about the former MVP's health and other factors, the Chargers passed on signing Newton to instead roll with Taylor and first-round rookie Justin Herbert.

Lynn said the confidence in the quarterback room before making Herbert the No. 6 overall pick is what caused the Chargers to shy away from making a leap with Newton.

"I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have," Lynn said. "With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick -- those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about, but he was a Division I AA -- he won like three national championships. He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day."

Questions about Newton's willingness to play a backup role or help nurture a rookie signal-caller could have also played a part in why the Chargers would pass on adding him to the QB room with the plan to import a high draft pick at the position.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Newton is now open to a backup role with the right team.

After teams like L.A. passed on Newton, where he lands during an uncertain offseason remains a question mark heading into the summer months.

