Around the NFL

Thursday, May 07, 2020 03:03 AM

Cam Newton open to backup role with right team

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With everyone adjusting to a new normal, Cam Newton has started to realize a starting job in a new home might not be in the cards for him -- at least not immediately.

The calendar has turned to May and Newton still is waiting for the right landing spot to open up. Reality has had ample time to set in and force Newton to realize that his best route to employment will likely require accepting a backup role.

He's open to such a role, provided it's the right place, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Rapoport's report is a significant change in communication from Newton's camp, which had maintained he wanted a legitimate chance to start wherever he signed. The problem with that: There's really only one team with a serious opening for a starter -- New England -- which has demonstrated both in free agency inactivity and a draft in which the Patriots didn't select a quarterback that it was proceeding forward with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Sure, we'd love to see what Newton could do as part of Bill Belichick's team. It just seems less likely, unless he'd be OK with taking on a backup role.

The backup role opens up some interesting possibilities. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert recently said the team is content with Mason Rudolph as its backup, but the addition of Newton would provide the Steelers with a legitimate option in the event Ben Roethlisberger suffers another injury. There also seemed to be a fit in Los Angeles with the Chargers before Tom Telesco selected Oregon QB Justin Herbert sixth overall.

Might Jacksonville be a fit? Leonard Fournettecampaigned for Newton's addition last month.

We could do this for a while. But the key difference is that Newton is willing to think openly about his immediate future. If the financial side matches up with that approach -- think along the lines of contracts signed by Jameis Winston (New Orleans) and Andy Dalton (Dallas) -- we could see a new destination for Newton before long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL