Around the NFL

Lynn, Rivers 'on same page' regarding HOF ceremony

Published: Jul 31, 2017 at 11:49 AM

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he isn't blocking any attempt by Philip Rivers or Antonio Gates to attend LaDainian Tomlinson's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Responding to a report stating he was preventing Rivers and Gates from attending the ceremony, Lynn said he'd make a joint decision with both players regarding their potential plans.

"I've talked with Philip, I've talked with Antonio, I've even talked to L.T.," Lynn said. "We're all on the same page. At the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision for our football team and that's it."

For Rivers, that means staying with the team in training camp on Saturday.

"[Rivers] will not be going to the Hall of Fame to see his former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson inducted into the Hall of Fame," NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported on Inside Training Camp Live. "It's kind of a difficult circumstance. On Saturday, the Chargers have a joint practice up at StubHub [Center] -- their new stadium -- it will be their first time they get to practice in their new stadium, a joint practice with the Rams. It doesn't start until 4:30 in the afternoon, so it'd be pretty difficult [to go to Canton, Ohio] from the West Coast and the time change.

"So Rivers decided a while back after he spoke with his new head coach Anthony Lynn that he will not be attending. Anthony Lynn did not block Rivers from going, but Rivers used the word 'adamant' to describe how Anthony Lynn about him not being with this team for practice. Lynn wants his quarterback, the leader of this team to be there."

As for Gates, nothing has been announced, but don't be surprised if he makes the trip to Canton.

"Antonio Gates is in the last year of his contract for the Chargers, maybe the last year he'll be playing in the NFL," Flanagan said. "So I could see it being a different situation for Antonio Gates. I think it could be likely that Antonio Gates does go to watch his good friend LaDainian Tomlinson."

Tomlinson played alongside Rivers and Gates from 2001-09. He's one of seven members of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class which also includes Kurt Warner, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, Morten Anderson, Terrell Davis and Kenny Easley.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

news

JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

news

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

news

Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1

James Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE