Lynn, Rivers 'on same page' regarding HOF ceremony

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he isn't blocking any attempt by Philip Rivers or Antonio Gates to attend LaDainian Tomlinson's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Responding to a report stating he was preventing Rivers and Gates from attending the ceremony, Lynn said he'd make a joint decision with both players regarding their potential plans.
"I've talked with Philip, I've talked with Antonio, I've even talked to L.T.," Lynn said. "We're all on the same page. At the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision for our football team and that's it."
For Rivers, that means staying with the team in training camp on Saturday.
"[Rivers] will not be going to the Hall of Fame to see his former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson inducted into the Hall of Fame," NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported on Inside Training Camp Live. "It's kind of a difficult circumstance. On Saturday, the Chargers have a joint practice up at StubHub [Center] -- their new stadium -- it will be their first time they get to practice in their new stadium, a joint practice with the Rams. It doesn't start until 4:30 in the afternoon, so it'd be pretty difficult [to go to Canton, Ohio] from the West Coast and the time change.
"So Rivers decided a while back after he spoke with his new head coach Anthony Lynn that he will not be attending. Anthony Lynn did not block Rivers from going, but Rivers used the word 'adamant' to describe how Anthony Lynn about him not being with this team for practice. Lynn wants his quarterback, the leader of this team to be there."
As for Gates, nothing has been announced, but don't be surprised if he makes the trip to Canton.
"Antonio Gates is in the last year of his contract for the Chargers, maybe the last year he'll be playing in the NFL," Flanagan said. "So I could see it being a different situation for Antonio Gates. I think it could be likely that Antonio Gates does go to watch his good friend LaDainian Tomlinson."
Tomlinson played alongside Rivers and Gates from 2001-09. He's one of seven members of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class which also includes Kurt Warner, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, Morten Anderson, Terrell Davis and Kenny Easley.