Lynn, Rivers 'on same page' regarding HOF ceremony

"[Rivers] will not be going to the Hall of Fame to see his former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson inducted into the Hall of Fame," NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported on Inside Training Camp Live. "It's kind of a difficult circumstance. On Saturday, the Chargers have a joint practice up at StubHub [Center] -- their new stadium -- it will be their first time they get to practice in their new stadium, a joint practice with the Rams. It doesn't start until 4:30 in the afternoon, so it'd be pretty difficult [to go to Canton, Ohio] from the West Coast and the time change.