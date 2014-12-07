Lynch on retirement talk: I'm chasing another SB ring

As the NFL's international man of mystery and mystique, Marshawn Lynch's future with the Seattle Seahawks remains an intriguing plot line as we push closer to the playoffs.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the running back is considering stepping away after this season in part because he's dealing with a very painful back -- there is compressed cartilage that leads to back spasms, per a source.
In a interview with NFL Media's Michael Robinson, which aired on NFL GameDay First, Lynch said he's still got more business to take care of before worrying about the future.
"Is this my last year? I'm still under contract, and I mean, I ain't even made it through this year," Lynch said. "I gotta -- know what I'm saying? I'm chasing after another one of these (motions to Michael Robinson's Super Bowl ring) right here."
The Seahawks are rounding back into championship form behind a defense that is once again dominating opponents. Beast Mode has carried the offense through the first three quarters of the season and without question remains one of the few preeminent workhorse backs in the NFL.
Perhaps he could walk away after this season at the top of his game, but at the moment the running back is trying to make sure that, if he does, it'll be with another Super Bowl ring on his finger.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.