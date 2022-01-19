Luke Kuechly, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten, Rod Woodson named 2022 Pro Bowl Legends Captains

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, along with Luke Kuechly, Reggie Wayne and Jason Witten will serve as the Legends Captains for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl will feature a match-up between the AFC and NFC, with each conference led by two Legends Captains -- one offensive and one defensive.

Wayne (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the AFC, while Witten (offense) and Kuechly (defense) will lead the NFC.

The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 35 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The captains will additionally attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 6, will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday, including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was chosen in the first round (No. 9 overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft. As a rookie linebacker in 2012, he was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and in 2013, was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. During his eight-year career with Carolina (2012-19), he totaled 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions, 12.5 sacks and nine fumble recoveries. Kuechly posted eight consecutive 100-tackle seasons and helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl berth in 2015. A five-time first-team All-Pro selection, he was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s and was named the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient in 2017.