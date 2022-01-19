Luke Kuechly, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten, Rod Woodson named 2022 Pro Bowl Legends Captains

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, along with Luke Kuechly, Reggie Wayne and Jason Witten will serve as the Legends Captains for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
The Pro Bowl will feature a match-up between the AFC and NFC, with each conference led by two Legends Captains -- one offensive and one defensive.
Wayne (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the AFC, while Witten (offense) and Kuechly (defense) will lead the NFC.
The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 35 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The captains will additionally attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 6, will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday, including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.
Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was chosen in the first round (No. 9 overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft. As a rookie linebacker in 2012, he was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and in 2013, was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. During his eight-year career with Carolina (2012-19), he totaled 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions, 12.5 sacks and nine fumble recoveries. Kuechly posted eight consecutive 100-tackle seasons and helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl berth in 2015. A five-time first-team All-Pro selection, he was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s and was named the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient in 2017.
Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, was chosen in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. During his 14-year NFL career in Indianapolis (2001-14), the wide receiver totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 receiving yards, both 10th-most in league history, along with 82 touchdown receptions, including eight 1,000-yard seasons and four 100-catch campaigns. The former Miami Hurricane appeared in 189 consecutive games from 2002-12, the third-longest such streak by a wide receiver in NFL history. The Super Bowl XLI champion ranks third all-time in postseason receptions (93) and sixth in playoff receiving yards (1,254). He was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018 and is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year.
Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection at tight end, was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. During his 17-year NFL career (2003-20), including 16 seasons with the Cowboys and the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Witten appeared in 271 games, the most all-time by a tight end, while his 1,228 receptions are the second-most by a tight end all-time and the fourth-most in NFL history, and his 13,046 receiving yards rank as the second-most by a tight end in league annals. He also recorded 45 receptions for 486 yards and one touchdown in career playoff games. A two-time All-Pro, Witten was named the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year, considered the NFL's most prestigious honor.
Woodson, a 11-time Pro Bowl selection who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, was chosen in the first round (10th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1987 NFL Draft. During his 17-year career, the defensive back spent time with the Steelers (1987-96), San Francisco 49ers (1997), Baltimore Ravens (1998-2001) and Oakland Raiders (2002-03). In 238 career games, he registered 71 interceptions -- the third-most in NFL history -- including 12 interceptions returned for a touchdown, the most in league annals. Woodson also starred as a return specialist, finishing his career with 4,894 kickoff return yards, 2,362 punt return yards and five return touchdowns (two punt returns, two kickoff returns, one field goal block) on special teams. The five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl XXXV Champion was named 1993 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the league's 75th Anniversary Team, 100th Anniversary Team and the 1990's All-Decade Team.
For the first time ever, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and across the Las Vegas area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway and the East-West Shrine Bowl.
More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.