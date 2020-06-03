Around the NFL

Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Kevin Patra

Luke Kuechly retired from playing in the NFL, but might not be leaving the game or the Panthers.

Bill Voth of the team's official website reported Wednesday that the former All-Pro linebacker is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.

"I've had a great relationship with Luke. He's my neighbor. It's great if it works out, if it's what he wants to do," Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "I certainly hope it works out. He's a great, great person. Forget who he was as a player. He's got to figure out what's right for him. Since the first day, my advice has always been do what's right for you.'"

Kuechly long made his love of film watching known and was one of the most diligent students of the game during his eight-year career. Sticking around the Panthers to continue to support his former teammates as a scout makes perfect sense for both sides if it comes to fruition.

The Panthers placed Kuechly on the NFL's reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands with players during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Raves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017 in London. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Shad Khan writes op-ed addressing racism, systemic inequality 

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote an op-ed Wednesday published on the team's official website addressing racism and systemic inequality in the U.S.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd by donating $1 million toward police training and addressing systemic racism.
James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game
news

James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

The all-around talent of James Conner puts him in position to be a three-down back for the Steelers. But the fourth-year veteran said he and the other Pittsburgh RBs need to make establishing the run game their top priority.
Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG
news

Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG

Fluker is set to battle with second-year guard Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson for the starting RG gig in Baltimore.
Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'
news

Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes his new OC's offense fits him even better than the previous two. 
Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning
news

Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

Emmanuel Sanders has already played with Peyton Manning during his golden years in Denver, but the newly signed New Orleans Saints wideout envisions a similar success when catching passes from another future Hall of Fame QB in Drew Brees.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 32-27. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

DT Timmy Jernigan no longer expected to sign with Texans

The former Eagles defensive tackle, who had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston, is not expected to sign with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.
NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 
news

NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 

The NFL has told clubs they must hold their training camps at their facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon. There will also be no joint practices.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official. The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
