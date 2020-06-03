Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Luke Kuechly retired from playing in the NFL, but might not be leaving the game or the Panthers.

Bill Voth of the team's official website reported Wednesday that the former All-Pro linebacker is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.

"I've had a great relationship with Luke. He's my neighbor. It's great if it works out, if it's what he wants to do," Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "I certainly hope it works out. He's a great, great person. Forget who he was as a player. He's got to figure out what's right for him. Since the first day, my advice has always been do what's right for you.'"