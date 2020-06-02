Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 01:27 PM

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list


Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official.

The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kuechly announced his retirement in mid-January, deciding to walk away from the game after eight professional seasons, citing concerns about his ability to play the game with strength, speed and in a physical nature. Kuechly suffered multiple concussions throughout his stellar career in which he earned five first-team All-Pro selections, seven trips to the Pro Bowl and the 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Carolina's decision to place Kuechly on the reserve/retired list after June 1 allows the team to spread out his dead cap hit among 2020 and 2021, according to The Athletic's Joe Person.

