Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official.
The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kuechly announced his retirement in mid-January, deciding to walk away from the game after eight professional seasons, citing concerns about his ability to play the game with strength, speed and in a physical nature. Kuechly suffered multiple concussions throughout his stellar career in which he earned five first-team All-Pro selections, seven trips to the Pro Bowl and the 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Carolina's decision to place Kuechly on the reserve/retired list after June 1 allows the team to spread out his dead cap hit among 2020 and 2021, according to The Athletic's Joe Person.