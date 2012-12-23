Luck sets record; Colts edge Chiefs for playoff berth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andrew Luck threw for 205 yards to break the single-season rookie record, and his touchdown pass to Reggie Wayne late in the fourth quarter Sunday gave the Indianapolis Colts a 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and a berth in the playoffs.
Luck surpassed Cam Newton's year-old record of 4,051 yards passing by a rookie in the second quarter, and then came through in the closing minutes. He marched Indy to the Chiefs 7, and then found Wayne in the back of the end zone on third-and-goal for the go-ahead score.
It was the seventh time Luck has rallied his team to victory in the fourth quarter.
Darius Butler returned an interception against the Chiefs (2-13) for 32 yards for a TD, helping the Colts (10-5) join the 2008 Miami Dolphins as the only NFL teams to win at least 10 games after losing 14 or more the previous season.
