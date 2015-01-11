Luck, Colts send Broncos home

Published: Jan 11, 2015 at 12:17 PM

DENVER -- Andrew Luck threw two touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts upset Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 24-13 Sunday in the AFC playoffs.

The Colts (13-5) advanced to the AFC conference championship next weekend in New England. The Patriots (13-4) rallied past Baltimore 35-31 Saturday in the other AFC divisional playoff.

The Broncos (12-5) were left to deal with the hangover of yet another playoff debacle - and maybe questions about Manning's future and that of coach John Fox, as well.

Manning, who joined the Broncos in 2012 after his release from Indy, has gone one-and-done in the playoffs a record nine times in his otherwise stellar career. That includes twice in Denver, where he's 38-10 in the regular season but just 2-4 in the playoffs.

Overall, Manning is 11-13 in the postseason and this was one of his worst playoff performances ever.

