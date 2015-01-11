Luck, Colts send Broncos home

DENVER -- Andrew Luck threw two touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts upset Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 24-13 Sunday in the AFC playoffs.
Manning, who joined the Broncos in 2012 after his release from Indy, has gone one-and-done in the playoffs a record nine times in his otherwise stellar career. That includes twice in Denver, where he's 38-10 in the regular season but just 2-4 in the playoffs.
Overall, Manning is 11-13 in the postseason and this was one of his worst playoff performances ever.
